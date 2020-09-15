The City of Cold Lake says it has installed updated, colour-coordinated signage in 19 city parks and public spaces. They hope the new signs will help residents and visitors easily identify city parks and provide a consistent design and theme for all parks in the city.
The updated signage features the name of the park written in white text, set against a deep red background with a blue-green waterscape design. The new signs have been installed at:
Arrowhead Park
Beach Avenue Lake Access
Bibeau Park
Brady Heights Park
Fir Court Park
Forest Heights Park
Grassland Park
Hilltop Park
Ivan Krook Sr. Memorial Park
Joe Heffner Memorial Park
Kinder Park
Lefebvre Park
Lions Park
Meadowlark Park
Nelson Heights Park
Palm Creek Park
Shipwreck Park
Steve Wusyk Park
Tri-City Park
In addition to beautifying Cold Lake’s parks and providing a consistent design, the city says the new signs are also built to last. Constructed of high-density urethane, they are significantly more durable and less susceptible to the elements than traditional wood or metal signs and are guaranteed not to warp or crack due to sunlight or freeze/thaw cycles.
Construction and installation of the new signs cost approximately $96,000 according to city officials. It was approved in the 2020 Capital Budget.