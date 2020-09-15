The City of Cold Lake says it has installed updated, colour-coordinated signage in 19 city parks and public spaces. They hope the new signs will help residents and visitors easily identify city parks and provide a consistent design and theme for all parks in the city.

The updated signage features the name of the park written in white text, set against a deep red background with a blue-green waterscape design. The new signs have been installed at:

Arrowhead Park

Beach Avenue Lake Access

Bibeau Park

Brady Heights Park

Fir Court Park

Forest Heights Park

Grassland Park

Hilltop Park

Ivan Krook Sr. Memorial Park

Joe Heffner Memorial Park

Kinder Park

Lefebvre Park

Lions Park

Meadowlark Park

Nelson Heights Park

Palm Creek Park

Shipwreck Park

Steve Wusyk Park

Tri-City Park

In addition to beautifying Cold Lake’s parks and providing a consistent design, the city says the new signs are also built to last. Constructed of high-density urethane, they are significantly more durable and less susceptible to the elements than traditional wood or metal signs and are guaranteed not to warp or crack due to sunlight or freeze/thaw cycles.

Construction and installation of the new signs cost approximately $96,000 according to city officials. It was approved in the 2020 Capital Budget.