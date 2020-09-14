Four Bonnyville residents are facing charges following two simultaneous house searches in connection to a months-long drug trafficking investigation.

Bonnyville General Investigation Section, Cold Lake Police Dog Services and the Lakeland Region Crime Reduction Unit executed the searches on September 12. One search was a residence within the town of Bonnyville and the other was at a rural property near LaCorey.

Four people were arrested and 775 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 90 grams of suspected heroin, 50 grams of suspected cocaine and 191 tabs of suspected LSD were seized in the search. RCMP estimate the value of the drugs to be over $87,800 in total. Mounties also seized $10,405 and seven vehicles.

Forty-two year-old Cory Randall Fletcher, 21-year-old Gage Randall Fletcher, 29-year-old Naomi Dawn Kells and 34-year-old Jennifer Kathleen Slipchuk are charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Cory Fletcher was also charged with three counts of failing to comply and one charge of driving while prohibited. He remains in custody until his next appearance in Bonnyville Provincial Court on September 15th.

The other three were released and have a court date of October 20th at Bonnyville Provincial Court.