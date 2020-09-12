The St.Paul RCMP will be re-opening their doors for some front-facing services again.

The detachment will be open on reduced hours, Monday to Friday from 9 AM-1 PM. In order to minimize the number of people in the detachment at a time however, they’re encouraging the use of online or over the phone methods of getting in touch.

Things like collision reports, criminal record checks and fingerprinting must be requested over the phone by calling the detachment line at 780-645-8870.

From there, fingerprinting will be done by appointment on Wednesdays, criminal record checks will be available for pick up on Thursdays, and motor vehicle collision reports will be sent out in the mail or by email.

People can report a crime by calling the complaint line at 780-645-8888, or in an emergency, 9-1-1.

People can also report certain crimes online including:

Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

Theft of bicycle under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Theft from vehicle under $5,000

Lost property

To be reported online, however, they must meet certain criteria:

No witnesses or suspects

Item(s) lost or stolen must cost less than $5,000

Vandalized property will cost less than $5,000 to repair

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or decals

Detachment Sargent David Graham says the ways people attain these services have changed in the interest of public health and safety, but the RCMP’s commitment to community services has not.