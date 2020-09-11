AHS is informing Albertans that they can now receive their COVID-19 tests results through a text message or an automated call.

Any Albertan who books a COVID-19 test through the AHS website or get one at an AHS assessment centre can choose who to get their results. Albertans who opt in to for a text message will be sent their results at any point of the day while automated calls will be made between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Those who opt out of either method will receive their result via a call from an AHS team member.

Parents and guardians can also give to consent to receive automated test results for dependents. Each individual test result will be delivered by a dedicated call or text meaning multiple calls or texts could be delivered to a single number provided for a family.

Individuals 14-years-old or older can also access their test results through MyHealth Records.

The health authority expects these methods will reduce the wait time to receive a result by a full day.

“With faster delivery of test results, individuals with COVID-19 can begin self-isolation sooner, reducing the risk of transmission to others,” says Dr. Laura MacDougall, AHS Senior Medical Officer of Health. “This will help Alberta limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by phone by a member of the AHS Public Health team as part of the contact tracing process for follow-up and support.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it’s important that anyone who is tested should get their results as soon as possible, especially those with a positive result.

“I encourage all Albertans who arrange for a COVID-19 test to allow the text or auto dialer system to provide their results. That way, you will have the benefit of this critical information as soon as it is available.”

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing has been made available for all Alberta residents.