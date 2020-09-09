The province is launching a new map to identify cases of COVID-19 found in schools.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says locations would show up on the map if two or more cases are found in a school setting within a 14 day period and the virus could have been transmitted or acquired in the school.

So far 16 cases of COVID-19 have been found in 16 different schools since the beginning of class last week though Hinshaw notes none of these schools meet the mapping requirement.

There 98 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Alberta from end of day Monday to end of day Tuesday and one additional death.

The number of active cases fell by just over 100.

Here in the Lakeland, an active case remains in the MD of Bonnyville as well as Cold Lake and in the County of St. Paul, according to online Alberta Health Services data.

