The Bonnyville RCMP are seeking public help with an ongoing investigation involving a side by side UTV and a dirt bike.

Mounties say on September 6th at around 5:00 pm a man was riding a dirt bike on the Muriel Lake Quad trail when he was hit by a side by side UTV. The man was then transported to the Bonnyville Hospital where he received treatment for a broken leg.

The side by side is described has an older model 4 seat Polaris UTV. The UTV is grey in colour and has a big dent in the right side of the front. The grill on the vehicle side is black.

The UTV had 3 occupants, a young girl was driving, the front passenger was another young girl and the passenger in the back was a male teenager. Neither of the three passengers were wearing helmets. The driver was wearing a black sweater with some red on it. The male had blond hair and both the girls had long hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the where abouts of the UTV is urged to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.