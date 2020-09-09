The Saddle Lake Cree Nation is under a 14-day lockdown after community leaders say a confirmed COVID-19 case was found on the reserve. Chief Eric Shirt took to Facebook to announce the lockdown on Monday.

All programs except for essential services are now closed until September 21st. Full mask rules are being enforced in stores and other band buildings.

Band members are encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested at the nation’s health centre. Meanwhile, Chief Shirt says band members should be ready to self-isolate and avoid contact with other people outside their homes.