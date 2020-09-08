The RCMP in Cold Lake say charges have been laid in a shooting on the Elizabeth Metis Settlement. On Aug. 31st at approximately 5:00 p.m., Cold Lake RCMP say they responded to a report of shooting of an adult male on the Settlement.

Police arrived and found the victim was shot three times. The victim was then air lifted via STARS air ambulance to an Edmonton hospital with serious life threatening injuries. A suspect was arrested without incident.

50-year-old Dwayne Jacknife of Cold Lake was charged with:

· Discharge firearm with intent

· Assault with a weapon

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing but has since been released. His next scheduled appearance is in Cold Lake Provincial Court on Sept. 23rd