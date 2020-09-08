Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs will take a new post under Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole. On Tuesday the party announced what O’Toole’s shadow cabinet will look like in parliament.

Stubbs has been named as Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. She had been previously serving as the Shadow Minister for Natural Resources under Andrew Scheer since 2017. That post has been taken over by Calgary Centre MP Greg McLean.

Stubbs reacted to the announcement on Facebook, calling the people of the Lakeland riding “…always a priority for me and I will continue to be a voice for them in Ottawa as I have done since the very beginning.:

Other notable names getting postings include former party leader Andrew Scheer as Shadow Minister for Infrastructure and Communities and Pierre Poilievre as Shadow Minister for Finance

“Today, I am proud to present the Conservative government in waiting that will defeat Justin Trudeau’s corrupt Liberal government in the next election,” O’Toole said. “In the coming weeks, we will be presenting a plan to put hardworking Canadians first, lead our nation out of this crisis and rebuild our great country.”