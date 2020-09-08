A Bonnyville teacher has been given a special nod. Katelynne Ringuette has won the 2020 Edwin Parr Teacher Award.

The Lakeland Catholic School Division says Katelynne is going into her second year of teaching at École Notre Dame High School.

Every year the Alberta School Boards’ Association honours six exemplary teachers in the province with the award. The school board says a virtual ceremony was held during the evening on August 27th. Trustees, Senior Administrative staff

and Katelynne’s family members were all in attendance at Central Office.

“I am so incredibly honored to be a recipient of Edwin Parr Award for Zone 2/3. I was humbled to be the nominee for Lakeland Catholic,” says Ringuette. “A division with so many outstanding and deserving first year teachers. I am so grateful for all of the people who’ve helped and supported me throughout the year, and who make me look forward to coming into work each day. Teaching is a profession that requires passion, time, and a willingness to learn; it is nice to be recognized and to know that I am doing something right. I’m excited to start a new year, challenges and all, and to continue to grow as a teacher.”

LCSD says Katelynn has “a truly genuine, caring, and nurturing disposition with her students. She treats every student she encounters throughout her day with kindness and compassion, as a unique creation of God.”