A Battleford man has been arrested after being found with an alleged stolen vehicle and suspected drugs in Bonnyville.

Just after 8PM on August 29th, police were called to a property on Range Road 450 and Township Road 624 in the Bonnyville area by someone concerned about a suspicious vehicle on their property.

After arriving, officers found a man asleep in the driver’s seat. Upon searching the car, they found what they believe to be cocaine and methamphetamine. It was also determined that the truck was allegedly stolen from the Saskatchewan side of Lloydminster.

The accused, 31-year-old Richard Dankoski from Battleford, Saskatchewan, was arrested. He was taken to the Bonnyville detachment, where during a judicial interim release hearing he refused to speak to bail. He remains in police custody.

Dankoski has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

