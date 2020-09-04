Mounties in Two Hills County say an arrest made there has taken a number of drugs of the streets that they believed were going to places like St. Paul County and the Saddle Lake First Nation. Police say the arrest came on August 31st after a traffic stop near Duvernay on Highway 36.

This arrest occurred as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation affecting Minburn County, Two Hills County, Saddle Lake First Nation, and St. Paul County. During the search of the vehicle, police located and seized what is believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Vegreville RCMP officers then secured a residence associated with the offender in Vegreville and a search warrant was executed during the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. What mounties are calling “a significant quantity” of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl was located inside the residence. In addition to the illicit drugs, two sawed-off shotguns, other weapons, body armour, and over $10,000 in Canadian currency was seized.

“At street level, the drugs seized in this investigation have a value in excess of $100,000,” said Constable Guillaume Wilson (EADRCRU). “The successful execution of this operation would not have been possible without the teamwork and collaboration between the Crime Reduction Unit and the detachments in Two Hills, Vegreville and St. Paul. These joint operations are effective at confronting the offenders committing crimes across several jurisdictions and the seizure of drugs and illegal guns increases public safety in our communities.”

Mounties say they seized a number of controlled substances including:

· Approximately 800 grams of suspected methamphetamine

· Approximately 260 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine

· Approximately 10 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin

36-year-old Preston Cardinal of Vegreville is facing a slew of charges including multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He’ll make an appearance in Vegreville court on September 14th.