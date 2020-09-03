The City of Cold Lake has a pair of active COVID-19 cases, says Alberta Health Services. In the latest update on their stats website, AHS says the city has 2 active cases, which along with the 5 that have recovered, would make 7 cases since the outbreak began.

The County of St. Paul is also shown to still have 1 active case. Other cases around the Lakeland remained recovered, says AHS.

130 new cases of COVID-19 were identified over the past 24 hours in the province. The province says there were no new deaths. 242 people have died since the outbreak began.

Over 785,000 Albertans have been tested for the virus since the outbreak began.