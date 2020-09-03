A jury trial date has been set for two men charged with the killing of a pair of hunters near the community of Glendon. Anthony and Roger Bilodeau are set to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on October 18th, 2021 and November 12th, 2021, respectively.

The two men are charged with second-degree murder in the case of the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Morris Cardinal, whose bodies were found on a road near Glendon back in March.

31-year-old Anthony Bilodeau was arrested on April 1st and charged with two counts of second-degree murder while 56-year-old Roger Bilodeau was charged in June after more investigating by the RCMP.