The future of the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club was the topic of a recent meeting in the community. The city hosted a public open house Wednesday evening to talk about their side of the operations.

In a PowerPoint presentation, the city says it entered into an agreement with 4 Wing back in 2012 with one of the conditions being that the federal government would be paying both utility bills as well as “Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes”. The feds have since told the city that agreement won’t work and the city says that’s left them on the hook for about $300,000.

The original agreement to help run the facility dates back to 2012, after the city says 4 Wing couldn’t find another way to help operations and was faced with a directive from the Department of National Defence that they may have to close the club. The city says PILT payments stopped in 2019

Back in March city council passed a motion terminating the agreement with 4 Wing effective September 30th. As for now, the city says it’s waiting on the federal government or DND to help find a solution, 4 Wing to take over full operations like before 2012 or they say the facility could be closed.

A full look at the presentation the city made is on their official website.