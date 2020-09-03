The Lloydminster RCMP say they’ve arrested four people in an initiative targeting street-level crime groups.

As a part of this plan, members of the Lloydminster RCMP General Investigations Section, along with the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and RCMP Police Dog Services completed a two-month investigation, executing seven search warrants in the Lloydminster and Vermilion County areas.

As a result of this investigation and the warrants, nearly a pound of suspected cocaine was seized along with heroin, marihuana and psilocybin magic mushrooms. In addition, over 37,000 contraband cigarettes, a gun and over $32,000 dollars in cash were found.

Christopher Luyben, 24, from Horizonview Acres Alberta has been arrested on five charges, including alleged trafficking, guns, theft and illicit tobacco charges.

43-year-old Jaret Krahn from Lloydminster was is facing two counts of alleged possession for trafficking. 31-year-old Jordan King from Cold Lake and 58-year-old Kevin Jackson of Vermilion are facing one charge each of possession for trafficking.

All of the accused have been released after judicial hearings and will be in Lloydminster Provincial Court on September 22, 2020.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminsterNow.com