We now know how the federal government’s more than 260 million dollars in back-to-school funding will be spent here in Alberta.

Last week, Ottawa said it would be giving provinces money to help out as kids go back to class.

Education Minister, Adriana LaGrange announced Wednesday (Sept. 2) the majority of this funding, $250 million, will be distributed to school authorities based on a per-student model, and it must be used to support additional COVID-19 related costs in a number of areas.

Staffing

– Adapting learning spaces and personal protective equipment

– Cleaning and safety considerations for schools and buses

– Supports for special needs students

– Online learning and teacher training

LaGrange says the rest of the funding, $12 million, will go to school divisions seeing a large influx in student enrolment do to increased demand for their online and/or distance learning programs.

The federal funding will immediately flow to school authorities once it is received from the federal government.

Local school district allocations for the federal funding (appox. amounts):

– Lakeland Catholic School Division $930,650

– Northern Lights Public Schools $1,947,750

– St. Paul Education $1,088,150

– East Central Francophone Education Region $400,000

Premier Jason Kenney said earlier this week the federal money would not be used for reducing class sizes, saying that wouldn’t be realistic. He says cutting class sizes in half would cost $4 billion.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com