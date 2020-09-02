A number of Lakeland projects have been greenlighted for federal and provincial bucks to help make them a reality. On Tuesday a list of 18 projects was released that the province and the federal government say will receive around $178 million in funding dollars through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Of note, the two governments say they’ll be handing over around $1.4 million to the MD of Bonnyville to help get the Kinosoo Ridge Adventure Park built. The MD had announced previously they were forging ahead with that project while funding from the province or feds was still up in the air.

Lac La Biche County will use its funding to build an Indigenous smudging and cultural awareness venue on the Portage College campus. The community is also receiving money to build a new aquatic centre with a swimming pool, water slide, diving boards, kiddie pool, hot tub, and steam room.

Other Lakeland projects said to be receiving funding include Elk Point and Saddle Lake.

“Northern Alberta is the industrial engine of Alberta and I am thrilled to see these projects announced. Alberta’s Recovery Plan commits to building infrastructure in every region of the province in order to get people back to work and build the infrastructure required to attract private sector investment. Today’s announcement, in conjunction with the federal government, will create good jobs for skilled tradespeople and build vital infrastructure for northern communities,” says Prasad Panda, Minister of Alberta Infrastructure.