A Glendon woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for the four years she already has served after a second trial in the case of the death of her husband. Kevin Feland’s body was found at the couple’s home back in 2014.

Deborah Doonanco was found guilty of second-degree murder in the case after a trial in 2016. She was granted a second trial after an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

On Monday, Justice Peter Michalyshyn sentenced Doonanco to eight years in prison but with four years credit for time served. A joint submission by the Crown and defence recommended the sentence.

An agreed statement of facts before the court said that Feland had abused Doonanco. The statement went on to say she had been suffering from PTSD, depression and anxiety at the time of Feland’s death.