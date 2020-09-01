The M.D. and the Town of Bonnyville say they are developing a joint Regional Economic Development Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to support the business community in the region with their efforts to maximize future economic growth and prosperity.

The strategy will acknowledge the short-term economic challenges of COVID-19, as well as “our prosperous, shared future.”

MDB Insight – a highly experienced and respected economic development consulting firm – will be involved throughout the development process and all community engagement aspects of the project.

The M.D. and the Town say they are seeking business and community input to this process through a variety of research techniques such as workshops and surveys. The workshops will focus on economic and business opportunities for the region. Specifically, the workshops will be targeted to members of the business community and various community organizations.

In addition, a business survey will be conducted by telephone, with businesses contacted randomly to ensure a representative sample. The M.D. says they will be conducting these surveys starting the week of September 8. Members of the general public will be invited to participate in an online survey that will be released later this fall.

Any business or member of the public that wishes to complete a paper copy of the survey can also pick one up at the M.D. Administration office.