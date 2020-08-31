The latest edition of the Farmer’s Almanac says the Lakeland and other parts of the west should brace for a chilly winter. The new edition of the 204-year-old weather prognosticator is on shelves now and says Alberta along with Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and eastern British Columbia should be experiencing colder than normal winter temperatures this year.

“The Canadian Farmers’ Almanac has an unusual forecast this year, calling it “The Winter of the Great Divide: Wet, white, and wild in the West, everything crazy in the East,” says the publication.

Last year’s prediction for the area called for a snowy winter.

The almanac says it predicts the weather based on “…a mathematical and astronomical formula that is guided by the rules set forth by our founding editor”