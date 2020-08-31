The Town of Bonnyville is thinking up some projects that could be funded by provincial stimulus bucks. In their most recent council meeting, town CAO Bill Rogers explained that the province announced the municipal stimulus program back in July to help create local jobs.

Town council believes they could be eligible for as much as $763,000 from the program. Council weighed the ideas of work on a hospital area sanitary line replacement, storm sewer upgrades for the area around 52nd Avenue and sidewalk work around the community as being possible projects the money could be used for.

The program has stipulations, including the fact that construction has to start in 2020 or 2021 and all the funding has to be spent by the end of next year.

Council has until October 1st to apply for the funding.