Police in Lac La Biche say charges have been laid in an incident about a week ago featuring shots fired and an attempted robbery. Mounties say on August 20th they were called out to the area near Hylo after complaints that shots had rung out.

The RCMP says three occupants in a Jeep Wrangler pulled up to a Silver Hyundai car to ask if they required assistance. A male got out of the silver Hyundai and shot several shots at the Jeep Wrangler striking the front and rear passenger fenders.

Later that evening, Mounties responded to a call of an attempted robbery at the Corner Gas station in Lac La Biche. Officers say a man in a silver car, with a red bandana covering his face, entered to store to pay for fuel, and demanded money from the cash register. No one was injured during the incident and the suspects fled the area on foot.

RCMP units with the help of Cold Lake and St. Paul RCMP Police Dog Services and Lac La Biche County Peace Officers were able to contain the area and locate four suspects. Mounties have charged 18-year-old Keenan Cardinal of Beaver Lake with a variety of offences including attempted robbery.

During the arrest, mounties say a revolver style BB gun, as well as shotgun shells, were recovered.

Police are still investigating the incidents. Tips can be submitted to the Lac La Biche Detachment at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers.