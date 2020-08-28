Police in Elk Point say a Lloydminster man is facing a slew of charges after an incident featuring a stolen truck and firearms. Mounties say on August 24th they were sent out to Highway 897 near Frog Lake after a suspicious vehicle was reported.

The police figured out the truck had been reported stolen from Marwayne a few hours prior.

Mounties say they approached the vehicle and located a man inside the truck with several long guns and a loaded handgun within reach as well as 3 homemade swords. When Police arrested the male, they say he attempted to reach for one of the firearms located on the passenger seat before being pulled out of the truck.

The firearms and the swords located inside the truck were also reported stolen.

28-year-old Lonnie Ross Mcadam now faces charges including multiple counts of possession of a firearm obtained by a crime. He was remanded into custody to appear in St Paul Provincial Court on September 10th.