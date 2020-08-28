Mounties in Bonnyville are still investigating after a victim said their vehicle was shot with a paintball gun on Highway 28. Police are saying the incident occurred on the evening of August 24th.

The victim says they were driving on the highway when a white Jeep Cherokee began tailgating them. When the Jeep pulled out to pass, the victim says the driver shot their vehicle with a paintball gun and took off.

Mounties say the Jeep had Saskatchewan plates and headed further down the road towards Cold Lake.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP detachment at 780-343-7200