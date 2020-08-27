The federal government says a new fighter jet facility is in the works for 4 Wing at Cold Lake. In a release on Thursday, the feds say a $9.2-million contract has been award to EllisDon Construction Services Inc. in Edmonton for the design of the facility.

“We invest in this modern infrastructure to house our future fighter aircraft because we know it is critical to ensuring the safety and security of Canadians, as well as meeting Canada’s international obligations to NORAD and NATO. A modern fighter jet fleet is essential for the defence of our country and its sovereignty, and these facilities are vital to enabling these operations,” said Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan.

The Cold Lake facility is expected to host two tactical fighter squadrons and will cover approximately 19,300 m2, providing space for “daily operations, maintenance, administration, mission planning, and simulator training. It will also house operational and support training squadrons and their training facilities.”

A second facility and contract award is also planned for 3 Wing Bagotville.

The government says it expects construction to begin at both bases by Summer 2022