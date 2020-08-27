Blue-Green Algae warnings have been issued for a pair of Lakeland bodies of water. Alberta Health Services says both Lac La Biche, as well as Lower Therien Lake in the County of St. Paul, have been identified as having the blooms.

AHS says people who come into contact with the algae can develop symptoms including sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting. Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water at any time. The boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

The algae can be fatal to pets. Earlier in the summer, Moose Lake near Bonnyville was the site of some deaths in pets believed to have been caused by contact with the algae.

A number of other lakes in the area have seen warning issued this summer, including Floating Stone Lake, Garner Lake, Chatwin Lake and Stoney Lake.