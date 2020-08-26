The Town of Bonnyville has released what they are calling a community vision plan for the next four years. The town says the plan outlines focus areas such as economic sustainability, safety, service excellence, and financial sustainability that the town council sees “critical to the health, wellness, and vitality of Bonnyville and its’ residents, both now and in the future.”

“Our Council was quite pleased with the process to date and are eager to move onto the next hase of this process to determine the realities of our visioning,” says Gene Sobolewski, the Mayor of the Town of Bonnyville.

Bill Rogers, Chief Administrative Officer of the Town says, “This document has been created to position the Town to capitalize on opportunities and remain sustainable in the future. This is your document as a resident, as a business partner, or as a Town employee.”

The plan was created in partnership with the Bloom Centre for Municipal Education.

A complete plan is available on the town’s official website.