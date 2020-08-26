St. Paul Education says the first day of school has been pushed back a week. The school board says the new first day of school will be September 8th.

“This decision aligns with the Education Minister’s recent statement that school boards have the ability to delay school start dates should they decide that is in their local best interest,” said the school board in a release available on their official website.

“St. Paul Education firmly believes that a delayed start will give the additional time needed to finalize preparations for the new school year in these unusual circumstances. This Board-approved decision to delay the first day of school will also ensure that teachers and staff have an opportunity to review the COVID-19 guidelines, set up classrooms and schools to support physical distancing, and adjust lesson plans to support students and families who have chosen at-home learning.”

The school board says about 50 percent of the student population will start on September 8th while the other half will start the next day in a staggered approach. All students will be back in the classroom by Thursday, September 10th.

“These adjustments will allow students, staff and families to become familiar with and adjust to the many new health measures and routines that have been implemented.”