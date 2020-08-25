Erin O’Toole is settling in as leader of the federal Conservative Party of Canada. The MP representing Durham was named the winner of his party’s leadership election early Monday morning after some issues caused the announcement to be delayed.

Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs took to Facebook on Monday evening to congratulate the new leader.

“Erin is articulate and experienced. He is committed to policies that put Canadians first. I particularly respect and value Erin’s approach to Canada’s role in the world, and prioritizing relationships with free and democratic allies. He is clear eyed about political and security threats to Canada’s economy, values, and way of life”

Stubbs goes on to say she’ll be “pleased to serve in whatever capacity Erin and the team determine is the best way I can contribute.” Stubbs has been the Official Opposition Critic for Natural Resources with the party since 2017.

The naming of O’Toole as leader for the party comes 10 months after the last federal election that saw Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party win a minority government.