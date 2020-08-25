The provincial and federal government says it will be funding 10 new four-bedroom homes on the Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

“These modern homes will help to alleviate overcrowding in the community and are located close to schools, medical services, and recreation facilities. All of the homes include a large living space for family gatherings, an integral component of the Métis culture.”

Alberta’s government and the Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, will jointly contribute $2.91 million through the Canada-Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The budget is just over $3 million, which includes a $153,000 Elizabeth Metis Settlement land contribution.

“Everyone deserves a safe, affordable and accessible home, and this important project will provide good homes for families and address overcrowding in this community. This project is a good example of what we can accomplish when different orders of governments and Indigenous governments and organizations work together for the benefit of communities,” says Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson.

The province says the project will create about 21 jobs. No timeline for when construction will start or finish was given with the announcement.