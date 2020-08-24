1 active case of COVID-19 still remains in the County of St. Paul but another has been classified as recovered, says Alberta Health Services. In an update Monday afternoon, AHS says the county is down to 1 active case after showing a pair all of last week.

Meanwhile, the County of Vermilion River still has 1 active case and 12 others considered recovered. The MD of Bonnyville has had 10 recovered cases so far while Cold Lake has had 5 recovered cases. Lac La Biche County has had no cases reported but the hamlet of Lac La Biche is shown to have had 1 recovered case.

AHS says 258 new cases of COVID-19 were identified over the last 72 hours. In total, 11,600 Albertans have now recovered from the virus.

4 more deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the provincial death total to 234. Alberta labs have performed over 894,000 tests for COVID-19.