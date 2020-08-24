Mounties in Cold Lake say they are investigating a crash between a car and a lawn mower on the Elizabeth Metis Settlement that left one person dead. It happened Sunday evening on Bates Lake Road.

The police are saying their preliminary investigation has revealed a car was travelling westbound on the road behind another vehicle when the collision occurred with an eastbound riding lawn mower.

The 49-year-old female driver on the mower, from Elizabeth Metis Settlement, was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult female driver and a passenger of the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Cold Lake RCMP continue to investigate this collision.

They are not releasing the name of the deceased.