Update – The Bonnyville and District Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the chili cook-off.

==========================================================================================

The 2020 Bonnyville Chamber of Commerce Corporate Chili Cook-Off will be back this year with some slight changes in the usual routine. The event, usually a staple around pro rodeo time in the community, is on the calendar for this Thursday.

The chamber says some things that are different for the 2020 version include the chili being allowed to be pre-cooked off-site, the entrance being staggered for the public and bowls being one use from each chili station. The chamber says the teams will also be spaced out along 50th Street near Brosseau’s.

The cook-off judging starts at 11 and the public is invited to join in from 12 to 2 PM with a $5 entry fee. The chamber says a proceed of the money they take in will go to the Bonnyville SPCA.