Mounties in the Smoky Lake area say a Fort McMurray woman has died after an accident involving a motorcycle over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon at Highway 831 near the North Saskatchewan River.

The police say their preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was heading northbound on the highway and lost control near Victoria Trail, striking the guard rail.

Smoky Lake RCMP are still investigating. The name of the 46-year-old victim will not be released.