The County of St. Paul is still dealing with a pair of active COVID-19 cases, says Alberta Health Services in their most recent update. Provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw gave the latest stats on the outbreak Thursday afternoon.

Smoky Lake County is also dealing with 1 active case. The MD of Bonnyville is said to have had 10 recovered cases, The city of Cold Lake has had 5 recovered cases, the hamlet of Lac La Biche has had 1 recovered case and Lac La Biche County outside of the hamlet has seen no cases so far.

103 new cases of the virus were identified yesterday. The total number of active cases sits at 1,084 with 622 of those cases in the Edmonton Zone.

One new death was reported yesterday, bringing the death toll to 228 in the province.