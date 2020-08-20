A special parade will be running through Elk Point on Friday. The “Parade of Hope” will feature mounted RCMP riders, antique cars and tractors and more.

The parade is the brainchild of Elk Point RCMP Staff Sergeant Dave Henry, who sees it as a way to bring some smiles and pride into the community as a tough year continues.

The line-up for the parade begins at 1:30 PM and things should start rolling down Main Street at 2 PM. Afterwards, the public can take a peek at police and fire vehicles at the fire hall while the St. Paul and District FCSS says they are hosting a drive-in movie at the fire hall later that night.