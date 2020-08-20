The Lac La Biche RCMP are sending out a warning to parents after a mother in the community reported an inappropriate online conversation involving her 10-year-old daughter. Mounties say they were notified on August 7th.

Police say when they investigated they found the conversation consisted of a group of young children discussing topics of a sexual nature. Mounties say it may be a good idea to talk with you kids about online chat and possible dangers of social media.

Mounties say some resources parents and kids can use when it comes to online matters include the Kids Help Line and Cyber Tip Line.