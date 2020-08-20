The Bonnyville and District SPCA is hosting another event in the hopes of helping feral and barn cat populations. A spay and neuter clinic for the animals is coming up on September 24th.

The SPCA says to qualify for the program, certain guidelines must be met including residing in the selected MD area, having a minimum of 2 cats and a maximum of 4 and other criteria.

The SPCA says they are targeting Ardmore this year for overpopulation.

Applications are being handed out online through bonnyvillespca2000@gmail.com. More information on the clinic is said to be with the application form.

The SPCA says only email requests are being accepted at time.