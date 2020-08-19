Users of Kinosoo Beach may have noticed a new addition on the east side. The City of Cold Lake says it has installed a new floating dock.

The dock is said to be part of a test to see if other docks along the lakeshore could be in the future.

“The public is free to enjoy the dock for swimming and boating. Boaters are asked to be aware that swimmers could be in the area and the public is asked to use respect and common courtesy to de-conflict users when required.”

The city says it’s looking for feedback on the dock from users. Feedback and issues can be submitted either via email or by calling the Energy Centre at 780-639-6400