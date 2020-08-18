Cold Lake mounties are looking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Mounties say Kaylee Willier was last spoken to on August 12th at around 5:00p.m. at the Elizabeth Metis Settlement. Since that time, family and friends have not been able to reach her.
Kaylee is described as:
-5’3″ tall
-130 lbs
-Long dark hair and brown eyes
-Tattoo rose on the inside of her wrist
-Last seen wearing a hoodie and sweats
If you know her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or your local police.