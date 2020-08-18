Cold Lake mounties are looking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mounties say Kaylee Willier was last spoken to on August 12th at around 5:00p.m. at the Elizabeth Metis Settlement. Since that time, family and friends have not been able to reach her.

Kaylee is described as:

-5’3″ tall

-130 lbs

-Long dark hair and brown eyes

-Tattoo rose on the inside of her wrist

-Last seen wearing a hoodie and sweats

If you know her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or your local police.