Stoney Lake in the County of St. Paul is the latest dealing with Blue-Green Algae blooms, says Alberta Health Services. On Monday a notice was issued for the lake.

AHS says people who come into contact with the algae can develop symptoms including sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting. Visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water at any time. The boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae.

The algae can be fatal to pets. Earlier in the summer, Moose Lake near Bonnyville was the site of some deaths in pets believed to have been caused by contact with the algae.

Floating Stone Lake, Garner Lake and Chatwin Lake are among other bodies of water in the area dealing with the algae this summer.