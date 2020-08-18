Mounties in Bonnyville are still investing after an off-highway vehicle roll-over near Muriel Lake led to the death of an 80-year-old man. Mounties say on Sunday afternoon they were tipped off that the man was long overdue from a trip he was taking in his OHV in areas of the MD of Bonnyville, Ashmont and Cold Lake.

Searches were conducted in local areas and further efforts were made to coordinate additional searches. Later on that evening, the Bonnyville RCMP received a call from a citizen who had located the off-highway vehicle rolled over in the area of Muriel Lake. The man was with the OHV and was deceased.

The RCMP says preliminary information revealed that the OHV is believed to have rolled over on a steep area of the trail. Mounties say there is nothing to indicate anything suspicious surrounding the incident.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name.