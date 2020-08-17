Police in Lac La Biche are saying a 27-year-old man is dead and a 31-year-old man faces second-degree murder charges after an incident in the community. Mounties say on the afternoon of August 13th they were called out to a wooded area near 94th Avenue where they found the victim reportedly assaulted with a weapon. He later died of his injuries.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took control of the investigation and have charged Ryan Lavallee of Lac La Biche with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Lavallee.

There was no word from the mounties on if the two were related. The suspect was remanded into custody following a judicial hearing and is set to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Aug. 17th

The RCMP say they are not seeking any other suspects.