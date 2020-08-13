Alberta Open Farm Days are back once again this weekend and there are some Lakeland stops on the schedule. Charlotte Lake Farms and the Rocky Meadow Country Get-Away in the MD of Bonnyville and the Lakeland Brewing Company and Peoples Museum of St. Paul and District in St. Paul are featured destinations this year.

Charlotte Lake will feature demonstrations of horse farrier skills and tours of a working cattle operation as well as a pop-up farmers market and more. The museum in St. Paul says you can stop by and enjoy a tour of the facility as well as seeing vintage farm machinery in action.

This is the eighth year for Alberta Open Farm Days. “Our goal is to showcase Alberta’s agriculture and tourism industry in a fun, engaging and meaningful manner to participants of all ages,” says the organizing group for the event. Alberta Open Farm Days runs August 15th and 16th.

More information and other Open Farm Days destinations are available on the official website.