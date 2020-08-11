A Cold Lake resident has been given a provincial award in the fight against bullying. Brett Todd was announced as one of the recipients of the 2020 Alberta Inspiration Awards in the “leadership in bullying prevention” category.

Todd was born in Cold Lake and has a master’s degree in Counselling Psychology. The province says Todd has “made a significant contribution helping students at Assumption School and in the Cold Lake area to help build resiliency in the face of adversity.” He’s been working as the school outreach worker since 2003.

The province has been handing out the awards since 2012.