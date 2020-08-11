Mounties in the Lakeland region say a section of the Bonnie Lake area northeast of Vilna is currently being contained in relation to a recent homicide. The RCMP sent out a release Monday evening asking the public to stay away from the Bonnie Lake region as the search for a suspect in relation to a shooting near Cold Lake continues.

“The golf course has been evacuated and one male suspect is remaining at large. There is a heavy police presence and the RCMP are asking the public to remain in their home and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.” says the RCMP

Police are saying as of tonight three of the suspects have been found and arrested but a man described by mounties as ” an Indigenous adult male armed suspect…believed to be in his mid-20’s, around 5’11” and approximately 140 lbs” is believed to be at large in that area.

More details will be provided when they are available.