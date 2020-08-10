Another active case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the County of St. Paul, says Alberta Health Services. According to their online data map, the county has 1 active case and 3 recovered cases as of August 9th.

Meanwhile, the City of Cold Lake has 1 active case after having 2 to end last week. AHS says the city has had 4 recovered cases so far making a total of 5 for the community since the outbreak began. The MD of Bonnyville outside the city has seen 10 recovered cases and Lac La Biche has had one recovered case.

257 new cases of the virus were reported over the last 72 hours along with 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 213 in the province since the outbreak began.

Alberta labs have now performed 770,266 tests on 631,295 Albertans, says AHS