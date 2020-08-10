St. Paul mounties are looking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Mounties say Charlotte Cardinal was reported missing on August 9th from Saddle Lake and was last seen the same day. St Paul RCMP are concerned for her safety and well-being and would like to speak with her.

Charlotte is described as:

· 5″0′ tall

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a black sweater with a grey top, black shoes and pants with a backpack.

If you have information on Charlotte’s whereabouts, please contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.