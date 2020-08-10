Mounties say on August 5th at around 7:53 a.m., the St. Paul RCMP received a report of a break and enter and theft that occurred sometime overnight at a local construction company - RCMP

Cold Lake police say a pair of people have been charged after an incident involving a stolen truck near St. Paul. Mounties say on August 5th at around 7:53 a.m., the St. Paul RCMP received a report of a break and enter and theft that occurred sometime overnight at a local construction company.

Police arrived at the scene and discovered that a white 2007 Ford flat deck truck had been stolen and that thousands of dollars of damages had been caused to the property as a result of the break-in.

Cold Lake RCMP in collaboration with the Bonnyville General Investigative Section (GIS), Cold Lake GIS and the Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) say they were able to locate and recover the stolen vehicle and arrest the two suspects who police believed were involved in the crime.

26-year-old John Cook and 29-year-old Brittany Steinhauer now face charges including breaking and entering.